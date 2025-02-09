Two films – local hits The 47 and Undercover – shared the best film prize at Spain’s Goya awards on Saturday night (February 8).

The 47 begun the ceremony with 14 nominations and won five awards – including best film, supporting actress and actor (Clara Segura and Salva Reina), production design, and special effects.

Arantxa Echevarría’s Undercover received 13 nominations and won best film and best actress for Carolina Yuste.

Produced and distributed by The Mediapro Studio, Marcel Barrena’s The 47 is a social drama about a bus driver fighting for rights in a marginalized area of Barcelona, mainly populated by immigrants from Andalusia during Spain’s transition to democracy in 1978. The film has grossed €3.4m so far.

Undercover, about a policewoman that infiltrates the terrorist group ETA at the end of the 1990s, grossed €8.5 million in Spain. Film Factory are handling sales.

Duo Isaki Lacuesta and Pol Rodríguez won best director for Saturn Return, a biopic about Los Planetas, a cult indie rock group from Granada. Produced by La Terraza Films and Aralán Films, Saturn Return is sold by Latido Films and also won awards for editing and sound.

Pedro Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door received 10 Goya nominations, though it surprisingly omitted from the best film category. The El Deseo film won the best adapted screenplay, cinematography and original score awards, the latter going to Alberto Iglesias, who has the most Goyas ever, with 12 in total.

The best European film award went to Emilia Pérez. Enrique Costa and Miguel Morales, from the film’s Spanish distributors Elástica and Wanda Vision respectively, accepted the award on behalf of writer director Jacques Audiard. Referencing the controversy around the film’s star Karla Sofía Gascón (who did not attend), they said: “In the face of derision and hate, [we want] more cinema and more culture.”

The best new director prize went to Javier Macipe for his feature debut The Blue Star, which also won the best new actor award for Pepe Lorente. The film is a musical road movie inspired by the life of Spanish musician Mauricio Aznar, a unique figure in Spain’s 1990s rock music scene.

The ceremony took place at Granada’s Palacio de Congresos and was hosted by actresses Maribel Verdú and Leonor Watling.

Richard Gere, who recently relocatd to Spain, received the international Goya award from his friend Antonio Banderas.

The honourary award went to Aitana Sánchez Gijón whose credits include Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers or Bigas Luna’s Volaverunt.

Key Goya 2025 winners

Best film (ex aequo)

The 47 – Marcel Barrena

Undercover – Arantxa Echevarría

Best director

Isaki Lacuesta, Pol Rodríguez – Saturn Return

Best new director

Javier Macipe – The Blue Star

Best original screenplay

Eduard Sola – A House On Fire

Best adapted screenplay

Pedro Almodóvar – The Room Next Door

Best actress

Carolina Yuste - Undercover

Best actor

Eduard Fernández – Marco

Best supporting actress

Clara Segura – The 47

Best supporting actor

Salva Reina – The 47

Best new actor

Pepe Lorente – The Blue Star

Best new actress

Laura Weissmahr - Salve María

Best animation feature

Black Butterflies

Best documentary

The Flamenco Guitar Of Yerai Cortés

Best Ibero American film

I’m Still Here

Best European film

Emilia Pérez

Best original score

The Room Next Door

Best original song

The Flamenco Guitar Of Yerai Cortés

Best production design

The 47

Best cinematography

The Room Next Door

Best sound

Saturn Return

Best special effects

The 47

Best editing

Saturn Return

Best art direction

The Red Virgin

Best hair and makeup

Marco

Best costume