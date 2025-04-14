On-location feature production in the Greater Los Angeles area fell by 28.9% in the first quarter of 2025, although the January wildfires only had “a small effect” according to FilmLA.

The agency’s latest report on Monday covers the period from January through March and continued to paint a sorry picture of production in the home of Hollywood as overall production declined by 22.4%. In January its last report revealed that 2024 was the second least productive year behind Covid-afflicted 2020.

As feature production dropped to 451 shoot days (SD), FilmLA noted, “Each drop reflected the impact of global production cutbacks and California’s ongoing loss of work to rival territories.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom is trying to get the state’s lawmakers to more than double the California Film & Television Tax Credit Program from $330m to $750m, and wants to make the initiative more competitive internationally.

The cost of shooting in the United States has become a deterrent, and it remains to be seen how president Donald Trump’s tariffs might impact in-country production, both in terms of budgeting and a volatile trade strategy’s impact on geopolitical relations.

FilmLA said every major filming category it tracked declined in Q1, with commercials “coming closest to breakeven” on a 2.1% decline. Television production fell 30.5% to 1,670 SD.

A recent FilmLA analysis determined that the impact of the Pacific Palisades and Altadena fires was relatively minor. The areas have hosted 1,405 SD in the last four years, equating to approximately 1.3% of all regional filming. Approximately 545 unique filming locations fell within the fires’ burn zones, which remain off-limits for production.

“Loss of filming opportunity in no way compares to the cost of the Eaton and Palisades Fires in terms of loss of life, resident displacement and property damage,” said FilmLA VP of integrated communications Philip Sokoloski. “The fires sent many productions scrambling to reschedule shoots and displaced hundreds of industry workers from their homes. But their impact on local filming levels appears to have been temporary.”

The drop in television production is particularly impactful on the region. It peaked in Greater Los Angeles in 2021 with 18,560 SD and has fallen by 58.4% since then to 7,716 in 2024.

In Q1 of this year, TV drama production fell by 38.9% to 440 SD, of which 77 days or 17.5% came from projects attached to the California Film & Television Tax Credit Program. Television comedy fell by 29.9% to 110 SD and reality TV by 26.4% to 969. Most television comedies are half-hour series and as such as ineligible for the state’s incentive, making them appealing targets for other jurisdictions.

Sokoloski said the California Production Coalition estimates that the average location shoot adds $670,000 and 1,500 jobs daily to a local economy,” said Sokolski. “Numbers like these make it plain: California can’t afford to surrender any more work to its competitors,” he said.