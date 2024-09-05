Lou Ye’s docudrama An Unfinished Film, which debuted as a Special Screening in Cannes, has sold widely for Coproduction Office on the eve of its North American premiere in Toronto’s Centrepiece.

The film about the early days of lockdown in China has sealed deals to Alamode Film in Germany and Austria, September Films in Benelux, Elastica in Spain, Alambique in Portugal, Gutek in Poland, Aerofilms in the Czech Republic, Filmtopia in Slovakia, Bad Unicorn in Romania, Mozinet in Hungary, MCF in the former Yugoslavia, Fivia in Slovenia, Bio Paradis in Iceland, and Filmstop in the Baltics.

Beyond Europe it has sold to Sharmill Films in Australia and New Zealand, Catchplay in Taiwan, and Falcon in Indonesia.

Film Movement had already snapped up the title for North America, Bac Films will release it in France, and Lucky Red is handling Italian distribution.

The film follows a film crew near Wuhan in January 2020 who resume shooting a feature that had been halted 10 years earlier, only to pick it up again amidst the outbreak of Covid-19.

The Singapore-Germany co-production is produced by Yingli Ma for Yingfilms and Coproduction Office founder Philippe Bober through his production house Essential Filmproduktion with Coproduction Office handling international sales.