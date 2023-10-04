Alpha Violet has secured multiple European sales on Luna Carmoon’s debut feature Hoard, which won multiple awards in Critics’ Week at Venice Film Festival last month.

The film has sold to the UK (Vertigo Releasing), Greece and Cyprus (Cinobo), Poland (New Horizon Association) and the Baltic states (HBO Europe and JSC Europos Kinas).

Hoard received the most innovative film, audience award and a jury special mention for lead actress Saura Lightfoot Leon from the Critics’ Week jury, plus the independent Premio Autrici prize for best direction and screenplay for Carmoon.

It will have its UK premiere on Monday, October 9 at the BFI London Film Festival in the First Feature Competition.

Starting in London in 1984, Hoard follows a seven-year-old girl living with her mother in their own world filled with hoarded, shiny rubbish. It then moves a decade later, when the girl is living with her foster mother and an older stranger enters their home, bringing past trauma, magic and madness.

Alongside Lightfoot Leon, it stars Hayley Squires, Joseph Quinn, Lily-Beau Leach and Samantha Spiro. It is produced by Delaval Film, Erebus Pictures and Anti-Worlds with financing from the BFI. BBC Film developed and co-financed the film.

Ed Caffrey, head of acquisitions and business development at Vertigo Releasing, described the film as “one of the most unique and arresting debuts we’ve seen”, while Hoard producers Loran Dunn, Helen Simmons and Andrew Starke noted Vertigo as a company with “a fantastic track record.”

Hoard unites several former Screen Stars of Tomorrow: Carmoon (2022), Dunn (2017), Simmons (2018), Quinn (2018) and casting director Heather Basten (2021).