Signature Entertainment has swept up UK and Ireland for Sam Yates’s neo-noir thriller Magpie from The Veterans, starring Daisy Ridley.

The SXSW premiere follows a couple who find their lives turned upside down when their daughter is cast in a film alongside a controversial major star.

The cast also includes Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, Shazad Latif, Alistair Petrie and Pippa Bennett-Warner.

The feature is produced out of the UK by Ridley, Tom Bateman, Camilla Bray and Kate Solomon, plus Nadia Khamlichi and Sierra Garcia of LA-based Align. Bateman also wrote the script.

Signature’s chief commercial officer Elizabeth Williams said: “We were attracted to Magpie from the strength of Tom Bateman’s lean, sharp script and we’re sure audiences will see Daisy Ridley in a whole new light when we bring this thriller to UK and Irish audiences later this year.”