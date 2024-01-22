The Match Factory has secured the rights for Berlinale Competition title Dying by German director Matthias Glasner.

Glasner’s previous films Gnade (2012) and Der Frei Wille (2006) played in competition at the Berlinale.

Dying’s ensemble cast includes Lars Eidinger, whose credits include All The Light We Cannot See and Irma Vep, and Corinna Harfouch, Lilith Stangenberg and Ronald Zehrfeld.

It follows the Lunies family, who are forced to meet following a long estrangment. Hans-Uwe Bauer plays the father, living in a care home; Harfouch is the mother, living with diabetes, cancer and kidney failure. Their son played by Lars Eidinger, is a conductor in his early 40s working on a composition called ‘Dying’. His sister (Stangenberg) starts an affair with the married man (Zehrfeld), with whom she shares a love for alcohol.

Dying is produced by Port au Prince Film & Kultur Produktion, Schwarzweiss Filmproduktion and Senator Film Produktion, in association with ZDF and with support of Arte, Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, MOIN Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, Medienboard Berlin Brandenburg, Film- und Fernsehfonds Bayern, Nordmedia, BKM, FFA and DFFF.

The film will be distributed in Germany, Austria and German- speaking Switzerland by Wild Bunch.