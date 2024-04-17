Memento International has boarded Spanish director Jonás Trueba’s eighth feature The Other Way Around set to world premiere at Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight sidebar.

The relationship comedy is about a couple who decide to throw a party to celebrate their recent break up after 15 years together.

It is produced by Trueba and Javier Lafuente of Spain’s Los Ilusos Films and Sylvie Pialat and Alejandro Arenas of France’s Les Films du Worso. Elastica is handling Spanish distribution and Arizona Distribution will distribute the film in France.

Trueba’s credits include Goya-nominated first feature Every Song Is About Me, Goya-winning documentary Who’s Stopping Us, Karlovy Vary Fipresci prize-winning The August Virgin, and 2022’s You Have To Come And See It that launched at Karlovy Vary before a global festival run.

The Other Way Around reteams the director with The August Virgin and You Have to Come And See It actors Itsaso Arana and Vito Sanz. Trueba said he was looking forward to “working again with the same dedicated team of technicians and actors I’ve been collaborating with since my first film. Feeling that we are aging together is exciting.”

He added: “I think my previous films always had some humour in them, but with The Other Way Around, I wanted to make a more overt comedy.”

Memento International called the film “a modern take on the ’comedy of remarriage’ genre from the golden years of Hollywood.”

Memento International’s 2024 Cannes line-up also includes Bruno Dumont’s Berlin Jury Prize-winning The Empire, Guillaume Nicloux’s biopic The Divine Sarah Bernhardt, and Camille Perton’s business thriller Arenas, both in post-production.