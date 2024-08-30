Almost exactly one year after top brass at Los Cabos International Film Festival cancelled the 2023 event due to lack of financial support, the renamed Los Cabos International Film Festival: Cinema Encounters in Mexico is posed to return to the circuit in December.

Backed by a culture ministry programme and private partners, the festival will run December 4-8. Organisers promised “top feature films” as opening and closing selections when the line-up is announced.

This year’s event will take place in a new locale, San Jose del Cabo, which will host events and screenings. There will still be screenings at Cinemex Puerto Paraíso in Cabo San Lucas.

The festival’s long-running Gabriel Figueroa Film Fund returns with a focus on first features in development from emerging Mexican talents. Selected projects will participate in a workshop to help new filmmakers navigate the process of making a debut film.

Mexican Cinema will take pride of place in the film programme accompanied by post-screening Q&As.

In an effort to train the Baja California peninsula’s film community and build a network for filmmakers, the festival has arranged a workshop for regional filmmakers taught by prominent figures in Mexican cinema.

Prior editions of Los Cabos became a magnet for Hollywood and Mexican industry executives and drew high-profile talent, among them Oliver Stone, Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor, and Spike Lee.