UK sales outfit Mister Smith Entertainment has boarded international sales on The Strangers’ Case, with WME Independent overseeing North American sales, ahead of its world premiere as a Berlinale Special Gala.

Yasmine Al Massri, Yahya Mahayni, Omar Sy, Ziad Bakri, Constantine Markoulakis and Jason Beghe star in the feature directorial debut of veteran US producer Brandt Andersen, whose credits include Everest, Lone Survivor and Broken City.

Tragedy strikes a Syrian family in Aleppo, starting a chain reaction of events involving five different families in four different countries. The drama interweaves personal stories to illuminate the bravery and heartbreak of the refugee experience.

Andersen adapted the screenplay from his 2020 short, Refugee, starring Sy, Al Massri, and Beghe. Andersen also produced the feature with Ossama Bawardi through Jordan’s Philistine Films, alongside Ryan Busse and Charlie Endean. The film is shot in Jordan.

Filmmaker Andersen is also an activist. In November 2023, he joined the Jordanian Airforce on humanitarian aid drops over Gaza. In 2019, Andersen visited and filmed hospitals outside of Aleppo, Syria with aid organisation CanDo. Andersen has organised film camps for refugees in Jordan and Turkey on behalf of international humanitarian agency CARE. He has visited and filmed the living conditions in refugee camps in Jordan, Greece, Italy and Turkey with the United Nations’ refugee agency, UNHCR.