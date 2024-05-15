Judith Godrèche, the figurehead of the energised French #metoo movement following her A24-Arte series Icon Of French Cinema, about her experiences of sexual assault on film sets, is now developing a feature with the theme of female empowerment to be shot in both English and French.

She plans to direct and co-produce but is keeping plot details under wraps.

Godreche, who said she has not ruled out a second season of Icon Of French Cinema, is in Cannes with short film Moi Aussi (Me Too) that pays tribute to victims of sexual violence. It is the opening film of Un Certain Regard and is produced by Didar Domehri of Maneki Films. The filmmaker said following Icon Of French Cinema, her inbox was flooded with more than 5,000 messages from people sharing their own stories.

One thousand of them joined her on a Parisian street in March to shoot the short that stars Godrèche’s daughter, actress and dancer Tess Barthelemy. Many of the crew members are also victims of on-set abuse or violence.

“I didn’t want to make a film about myself,” said Godreche. “It’s about paying homage to all these people who wrote to me. They wrote to me because I spoke out and I spoke out because I want things to be different for my daughter and her generation.”

Her daughter’s presence was crucial, said Godreche. “We can’t fix the past, but we can protect the next generation.”

She is now working to create safer spaces on sets. “Change is happening, but it needs to be anchored in laws.”