Movistar Plus+, the Spanish pay-TV and SVoD service, is expanding its film production slate and has boarded Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi’s The Black Ball (La Bola Negra), set to shoot in the second half of 2025.

The Black Ball, inspired by an unfinished play by Federico García Lorca, will be a “queer vindication about three meen in three different moments of Spanish history: 1932, 1937 and 2017,” said Calvo and Ambrossi, best known as filmmaking duo Los Javis.

Los Javis’ outfit Suma Content is producing with Movistar Plus+.

Lorca was murdered at the start of the Spanish Civil War by rightwing military authorities in Granada in 1936.

The project was announced at a Movistar presentation in Madrid today (January 22) to showcase the Spanish streamer’s move into feature production. The company’s aim, according to Movistar Plus+ head of content, Domingo Corral, is to build a slate of films destined for the festival circuit and international theatrical market.

“We are happy to play a more active role in the Spanish industry, supporting authorship the same way we have been doing with series,” said Corral, who explained he hoped to add two or three more features to the 2025 slate.

Filming is set to start in early February in the Canary Islands on Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s El Ser Querido for Movistar. Javier Bardem and Vicky Luengo star in the film about the relationship between an acclaimed film director and his daughter, a struggling actress.

El Ser Querido is being produced by Movistar Plus+, Spain’s Caballo Films and France’s Le Pacte. A Contracorriente Films will release the film theatrically in France with Goodfellas handling sales.

Other titles are in more advanced stages. First images were shown today of two features in postproduction: Oliver Laxe’s Sirat and Alberto Rodríguez’s dramatic thriller Los Tigres.

Sirat is about a father and son who travel to the arid mountains of Morocco, where a rave is taking place, in the hope of finding their missing daughter and sister. The film stars Sergi López and it’s produced by Movistar Plus+ with El Deseo, Filmes Da Ermida, Uri Films and France’s 4A4 Productions. BTeam will distribute the film in Spain, with Match Factory handling international sales.

Laxe describred the film “a balance between genre and poetry”.

Los Tigres stars Barbara Lennie and Antonio de la Torre as a brother and sister trying to earn a living as divers off the Andalusian coast.

Movistar Plus+, Kowalski Films, Feelgood Media, Mazagon Films and Le Pacte in France are producing.

Furthermore Alauda Ruiz de Azua is in pre-production on Los Domingos for Movistar Plus+. “It will revolve around the world of family, the world of the Basque family,” the writer-director explained yesterday.

Patricia López Arnaiz will star in the film which will start shooting at the end of February in Bilbao.

The company is also supporting the development of the as-yet-untitled directorial debut of actress Ana Rujas.