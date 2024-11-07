Global arthouse distributor, producer and streaming service Mubi has pulled the plug on its Istanbul festival, over concerns about censorship of its opening night film, Venice premiere Queer starring Daniel Craig.

The festival was set to begin on the evening of November 7 and run until November 10. Luca Guadagnino’s drama is based on a novella by William S. Burroughs, and follows a lonely, gay American expat in Mexico City in the 1950s who becomes infatuated with a fellow expat and forms an intimate connection for the first time.

Mubi posted a statement on Instagram that said: “Hours before the start of Mubi Fest Istanbul 2024 which took months to prepare and started weeks ago and which was sold out days ago, we regret to learn that the screening of Queer, which was part of the festival programme and which was also the opening film, has been banned.

“The decision states that the movie is banned because it contains provocative content that would endanger the peace of the society and that the ban decision would be implemented for security reasons. We believe this ban is an intervention that restricts art and freedom of expression. Festivals are breathtaking spaces where art and cultural diversity are celebrated, bringing people together. This ban takes not just one movie away from the meaning and purpose of the entire festival.

“Therefore, Mubi wants to show the right stance that our audience expects from us and we regret to inform you that we have taken the decision to cancel the entire Mubi Fest Istanbul. We would like to thank all the artists, audience and supporters who were planning to participate in the festival and who we believe are at least as saddened by this situation as we are, for their understanding and solidarity. In the name of protecting freedom of expression and artistic expression, we will continue to stand on this issue.”

Queer will be released by Mubi in UK-Ireland, Canada, Latin America, Germany, Austria, Benelux, Spain, Turkey and India, while A24 has North American rights and Lucky Red will release theatrically in Italy.

Mubi Fest is a series of festivals taking place in nine cities across the world, including Manchester, Mexico City, Chicago, Buenos Aires and Milan.

Mubi was founded in 2007 by Turkish entrepreneur Efe Cakarel.