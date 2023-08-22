Jackie Brenneman, National Association Of Theatre Owners (NATO) EVP and general counsel and president of affiliate The Cinema Foundation, is understood to have departed.

NATO declined to comment and no reason has been given for the development, first reported by Deadline Hollywood and confirmed to Screendaily by a well-placed industry source, who said Brenneman’s final day was August 18.

Brenneman, a former lawyer, joined NATO in 2014 and was promoted in December 2021 to EVP and general counsel, effectively taking on the role of second in command to then NATO head John Fithian.

She played a key role in developing and implementing government relief programmes designed to help the stricken US exhibition sector through Covid 19.

In March 2022 NATO announced the launch of The Cinema Foundation with Brenneman as its president. The non-profit was set up to promote exhibition and announced earlier today the return of National Cinema Day on August 27.

Known for her keen intellect and passion for the exhibition sector, Brenneman hosted an afternoon tribute to Martin Scorsese at NATO’s annual CinemaCon event in Las Vegas last April, when the filmmaker discussed his career with Leonardo DiCaprio and their collaboration on Apple’s awards season contender Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Fithian exited NATO in May after 23 years at the association and a month later VP and chief communications officer Patrick Corcoran departed after 24 years of service.

Michael O’Leary took over the top job at NATO following Fithian’s departure.