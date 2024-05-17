Neon has taken North American rights to Arthur Harari’s upcoming French feature The Unknown (L’Inconnue) starring Léa Seydoux and will release the film in the US and Canada in 2026.

The film, whose plot is also unknown and being kept under wraps, is produced by France’s bathysphere and co-produced by Pathé which is kicking off international sales in Cannes.

It is the third feature for Harari who is fresh off an Oscar win for co-writing Anatomy Of A Fall with Justine Triet and whose second feature Onoda: 10,000 Nights In The Jungle opened Un Certain Regard at Cannes and went on to win a slew of awards including a best original screenplay César.

The acquisition reteams Neon with Harari following last year’s Palme d’Or win and global awards sweep for Anatomy Of A Fall.

Seydoux stars in Cannes’ opening night film The Second Act.