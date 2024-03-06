Netflix is backing three projects from women filmmakers in Nigeria and Africa including the series Baby Farm, executive produced by EbonyLife’s Mo Abudu.

The series follows a pregnant woman who becomes entrapped in a high-profile but sinister NGO called Baby Farm and must work to save herself and her fellow captives.

Nollywood star Rita Dominic leads the cast with Joseph Benjamin, Onyinye Odokoro, Genoveva Umeh, Langley Kirkwood and Jenny Stead.

The slate also includes the feature House of Ga’a, from Bolanle Austen-Peters, whose 2022 drama Man Of God was also released by Netflix. Her new feature is set in 18th century Oyo Empire and follows a ferocious prime minister who becomes more powerful than the kings he enthroned.

Austen-Peters is producing alongside Joseph Umoibom. The cast includes Femi Branch, Mike Afolarin, Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham and Ibrahim Chatta.

The third project is Postcards, a series exploring four Nigerians in India who go on a journey of love and self-acceptance. It is directed and written by Hamisha Daryani Ahuja and stars Sola Sobowale, Tobi Bakre, Rajniesh Duggall, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Rahama Sadau and Nancy Isime.

All three projects will be released on the streamer in 2024.