The ever-evolving European independent film landscape has just been revamped with the formation of the Vuelta Group, an all-new joint venture bringing together leading Nordic film company Scanbox, German distributor SquareOne and French powerhouse sales force Playtime.

The new private equity-funded studio will focus on local distribution and international film and TV production on a global scale.

Along with the inaugural Franco-Nordic-German acquisitions, the group said it plans to expand with forthcoming partnerships in France, Italy, Spain and Benelux, with each company continuing to operate autonomously both locally and globally under the joint banner and a company HQ in Dublin.

Vuelta Group will be run by media finance veterans Jerome Levy who serves as chairman and David Atlan-Jackson who is Vuelta’s Chief Content Officer with former Fremantle Finance Director Allen Duffy on board as CFO. Playtime’s Sebastien Beffa, SquareOne’s Al Munteanu and Scanbox’s Thor. Sigurjonsson all serve on the management board.

Levy said the “ambitious project” will “help the European industry create its own stories and distribute them internationally,” adding that: “he European market is singular and rich; our ambition is to double down on European commercial productions.”