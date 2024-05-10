Julie Manoukian’s The Green Gang, about a band of modern-day Robin Hoods with a feminist streak who rob polluters and misogynists, has been acquired by TFI-owned Newen Connect which is launching sales at Cannes.

Emilie Caen, Vincent Elbaz and Stephane Debacs star in the film now shooting in France, produced byYves Marmion at Les Films du 24.

Newen is also entering the ring with Varante Soudian’s Lucky Punch, about a small-time boxer who lands a lucky knock-out blow and goes on to risk everything to enter a major championship. It is produced by Alef Two with Les Enfants Terribles, and UGC Images. UGC Distribution will release the film in October.

UGC Distribution will release both films in France later this year.

Newen will bring new footage to Cannes of Gilles Bourdos’ Cross Away starring Vincent Lindon, a French remake of Steven Knight’s 2013 film Locke, French ensemble comedy Family Therapy, and Piero Messina’s Berlin Competition sci-fi feature Another End , starring Gael Garcia Bernal, Renate Reinsve and Bérénice Béjo.