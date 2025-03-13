Noel Clarke addressed the award and then withdrawal of his 2021 honorary Bafta, in the third day of his cross-examination in his libel claim against Guardian News and Media (GNM) yesterday (Wednesday, March 12).

During cross-examination for GNM, Gavin Millar KC said the announcement of Clarke’s Bafta for outstanding British contribution to cinema, was the “straw that broke the camel’s back” and motivated the women who have made allegations into taking their accounts public.

“The people who had grudges and axes to grind could not bear to see me get that award,” said Clarke.

Bafta announced it would present Clarke with the honorary Bafta on March 29, 2021. He accepted the award at the online ceremony on April 11; and the Guardian published its investigation into the allegations against Clarke on April 29.

Following the Guardian story, Bafta suspended Clarke’s membership and honorary award on April 30.

In written submissions to the court for the ongoing libel claim, Clarke’s barrister Philip Williams said the actor “has clearly established the falsity of all of the allegations.”

Williams added Clarke was “barely able to reply to the allegations” published by the Guardian and was “perceived as a criminal by all those who previously trusted and worked with him.”

Millar said in his written submissions the Guardian “did not simply accept what was said to it”, that “much time and resource was devoted to getting to the truth”, and that there is “ample evidence” all the articles were true or substantially true.

“Moral equivalence”

In Wednesday’s session, Millar also said Clarke is trying to create “moral equivalence” between his alleged sexual misconduct and the behaviour of his accusers.

Clarke claimed in court that some of his accusers voluntarily engaged in or initiated sexually suggestive behaviour, were promiscuous and boasted about their sexual exploits.

“You do this repeatedly, you turn the allegation back on the woman,” said Millar. “It’s a sort of moral equivalence, that ‘she’s as bad as I am’.”

Clarke said he was telling the truth, and brought up the women’s behaviour where he considered it to be relevant.

The court was played a recording of a phone call between Clarke and Maya (name changed for legal reasons), an actress. On the call Maya says she was subject to comments and looks from Clarke and felt pressured to be naked during a scene they had filmed together.

“Did I make you feel weird?” asked Clarke on the call.

“Yes, it was an uncomfortable experience. We were rehearsing the romantic scene,” responded Maya. “I didn’t say anything to you. I felt pressured to be naked from you in that scene. I did not feel strong enough to put my foot down. You would be looking me up and down, talking about my body.”

Later in the call, Clarke apologised for making “subconscious looks”, and said, “I don’t want to dismiss your feelings at all. I definitely want to apologise to you. Anything that I said that was in my mind banter, I’m sorry.”

Speaking in court yesterday, Clarke said, “Of course she is acting, she is setting out things for four years later or what she’s going to say to the newspaper. I now believe, at that point, she was a primary conspirator and this phone call was her acting.”

Millar said that Clarke’s comments at the end of the call were him “becoming concerned about your sexual misconduct being spoken about.”

“In this world we’re in right now, if a man makes a remote misstep, he is done,” responded Clarke.

Allegations

The court heard that Clarke is alleged to have exposed his penis on a music video shoot for rap duo Krept and Konan, near Angel underground station in north London in 2016.

Lionsgate commissioned Clarke’s company Unstoppable to do the shoot; two Lionsgate staff members, Alice and Ella (names changed for legal reasons), were present.

“You repeatedly made sexual comments to her [Alice], to the effect that she liked having sex with black men,” said Millar in court.

Clarke denied this and said the women initiated conversation about celebrities’ penises and a WhatsApp group called “dick detectives”.

“You exposed your penis to her,” said Millar. Clarke also denied this. He said Alice said to him that he had a little penis, and that when Ella urged him to show them it, he undid his brown belt as a joke. “It was the flap of my belt,” said Clarke.

He was asked about a convention for UK TV series Doctor Who in Bournemouth in 2016 [Clarke appeared in the BBC show from 2006-2010], when he sat next to a volunteer, Lisa Graham.

Clarke allegedly touched Graham on her thighs including between her legs; said they should go to the mezzanine floor above to have sex; rated women out of 10 for their sexual attractiveness; and said of a pregnant woman that he would “bang that” because she could not get pregnant again.

In court, Clarke responded that Graham “was involved in the conversation [rating women] voluntarily”, and that he had made a comment about a pregnant woman but not the comment alleged.

He said he had tapped Graham on her knees to indicate a fan who he believed was lingering too long. “The touching is not correct and the invite to go to a public mezzanine is nonsense,” said Clarke. “Some people want to be involved in what they deem to be a noble cause.”

Clarke will continue giving evidence in London’s High Court today. His wife Iris Clarke is expected to be called as a witness later in the afternoon. The hearing is due to conclude in April, with a decision in writing expected at a later date.

GNM is defending its reporting as being both true and in the public interest.