Odin’s Eye Entertainment has announced at EFM a deal with Paris-based Soyouz Productions for French-language remake rights on Dane Clark and Linsey Stewart’s 2023 Canadian comedy drama Suze.

The original Suze stars Michaela Watkins as a woman who takes care of her daughter’s heartbroken ex-boyfriend when her daughter leaves for university. It was produced by Wildling Pictures and was released in the US by Tribeca Films in February 2024.

The French version will be directed by Benoît Pétré and will shoot in the autumn, with delivery in 2026.