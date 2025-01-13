The Academy has further extended the nominations voting period to 5pm PT on Friday, January 17, due to the ongoing LA wildfires.

The nominations announcement has been rescheduled for 5.30am PT on Thursday, January 23, and will be a virtual event without in-person media coverage.

The Oscars Nominees Luncheon scheduled for February 10 has been cancelled this year, while the Scientific and Technical Awards scheduled for February 18 will be rescheduled to a later date yet.

Last week the Academy pushed back the voting window to January 14 and the announcement to January 19. Today it felt the need to extend the deadlines further in light of the ongoing wildfires crisis.

The 97th Oscars ceremony remains scheduled for March 2 at Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live at 7pm ET/4pm PT on ABC, and streamed live on Hulu and air live in more than 200 territories worldwide.

All dates are subject to change, according to the Academy.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang said, “We are all devastated by the impact of the fires and the profound losses experienced by so many in our community. The Academy has always been a unifying force within the film industry, and we are committed to standing together in the face of hardship.

“Due to the still-active fires in the Los Angeles area, we feel it is necessary to extend our voting period and move the date of our nominations announcement to allow additional time for our members.

“Additionally, as we want to be sensitive to the infrastructure and lodging needs of the region in these next few weeks, it is imperative that we make some changes to our schedule of events, which we believe will have the support of our industry.

“Our members always share how important it is for us to come together as a community, and we are determined to use this opportunity to celebrate our resilient and compassionate industry. We also look forward to honoring our frontline workers who have aided with the fires, recognizing those impacted, and encouraging people to join the Academy in supporting the relief efforts.

“We will get through this together and bring a sense of healing to our global film community.”