The 97th Academy Awards is taking place tonight (Sunday March 2) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
The ceremony started at 4pm PT/7pm ET (midnight UK time) and is set to run for around three hours (although it usually overruns).
Conan O’Brien is hosting the ceremony for the first time, with Raj Kapoor returning as executive producer and showrunner, and Katy Mullan serving as executive producer.
Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez leads the nominations with 13, followed by Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist and Jon M Chu’s Wicked with 10 apiece. James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown and Edward Berger’s Conclave are next up with eight nominations.
Winners in bold, as they are announced, below (latest award first).
Oscar winners 2025
Adapted screenplay
- A Complete Unknown - James Mangold and Jay Cocks
- Conclave - Peter Straughan
- Emilia Perez - Jacques Audiard
- Nickel Boys - RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes
- Sing Sing - Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar
Original screenplay
- Anora - Sean Baker
- The Brutalist - Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
- A Real Pain - Jesse Eisenberg
- September 5 - Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David
- The Substance - Coralie Fargeat
Costume Design
- A Complete Unknown - Arianne Phillips
- Conclave - Lisy Christl
- Gladiator II - Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
- Nosferatu - Linda Muir
- Wicked, Paul Tazewell
Animated short film
- Beautiful Men
- In The Shadow Of The Cypress
- Magic Candies
- Wander To Wonder
- Yuck!
Animated feature film
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir Of A Snail
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Actor in a supporting role
- Yura Borisov - Anora
- Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
- Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Best picture
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- I’m Still Here
- Nickel Boys
- The Substance
- Wicked
Directing
- Sean Baker - Anora
- Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
- James Mangold - A Complete Unknown
- Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez
- Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
Actor in a leading role
- Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
- Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Actress in a leading role
- Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison - Anora
- Demi Moore - The Substance
- Fernanda Torres - I’m Still Here
Actress in a supporting role
- Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown
- Ariana Grande - Wicked
- Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez
International feature film
- I’m Still Here - Brazil
- The Girl With The Needle - Denmark
- Emilia Pérez - France
- The Seed Of The Sacred Fig - Germany
- Flow - Latvia
Documentary feature
- Black Box Diaries
- No Other Land
- Porcelain War
- Soundtrack To A Coup D’etat
- Sugarcane
Cinematography
- The Brutalist - Lol Crawley
- Dune: Part Two - Greig Fraser
- Emilia Perez - Paul Guilhaume
- Maria - Ed Lachman
- Nosferatu - Jarin Blaschke
Film editing
- Anora - Sean Baker
- The Brutalist - David Jancso
- Conclave - Nick Emerson
- Emilia Perez - Juliette Welfling
- Wicked - Myron Kerstein
Music (original score)
- The Brutalist - Daniel Blumberg
- Conclave - Volker Bertelmann
- Emilia Perez - Clément Ducol and Camille
- Wicked - John Powell and Stephen Schwartz
- The Wild Robot - Kris Bowers
Music (original song)
- ‘El Mal’ - Emilia Perez
- ‘The Journey’ - The Six Triple Eight
- ‘Like A Bird’ - Sing Sing
- ‘Mi Camino’ - Emilia Perez
- ‘Never Too Late’ - Elton John: Never Too Late
Production design
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Visual effects
- Alien: Romulus
- Better Man
- Dune: Part Two
- Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes
- Wicked
Sound
- A Complete Unknown
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Perez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Makeup and hairstyling
- A Different Man
- Emilia Perez
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Wicked
Documentary short
- Death By Numbers
- I Am Ready, Warden
- Incident
- Instruments Of A Beating Heart
- The Only Girl In The Orchestra
Live-action short film
- A Lien
- Anuja
- I’m Not A Robot
- The Last Ranger
- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
