The Academy will introduce a stunt design Oscar for the 100th ceremony in 2028, responding to an increasingly vocal call for the new category.

Films released in 2027 will be the first wave for consideration. The Academy will announce category rules for eligibility and voting in 2027 with the complete 100th Academy Awards rules. Specifics relating to the award’s presentation will be determined by the Academy board and executive leadership at a future date.

More than 100 stunt professionals are currently members of the Academy’s production and technology branch.

David Leitch, a former stuntman who directed The Fall Guy and Deadpool 2, led the initiative on behalf of the stunt community and, alongside stunt coordinator and designer Chris O’Hara and others, made several presentations to the Academy.

“Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been an integral part of filmmaking,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang. “We are proud to honour the innovative work of these technical and creative artists, and we congratulate them for their commitment and dedication in reaching this momentous occasion.”

“Stunts are essential to every genre of film and rooted deep in our industry’s history – from the groundbreaking work of early pioneers like Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd, and Charlie Chaplin, to the inspiring artistry of today’s stunt designers, coordinators, performers, and choreographers,” said Leitch. ”This has been a long journey for so many of us.”

The newest category is Achievement in Casting, which comes into effect with this year’s releases and will be presented for the first time at the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, 2026, hosted once again by Conan O’Brien.