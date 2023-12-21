The Academy has announced shortlists in 10 categories for the 96th Oscars in March 2024, with The Taste Of Things (France), Fallen Leaves (Finland), The Zone Of Interest (UK), Totem (Mexico), and for the first time Armenia (Amerikatsi) among those making the cut in the international feature film category.
The international contest also sees Pawo Choyning Dorji’s Bhutanese drama The Monk And The Gun become the country’s second film to make the shortlist after his Oscar nominee from two seasons ago.
A strong showing by European films besides the aforementioned comprises J.A. Bayona’s Society Of The Snow representing Spain, Aki Kaurismäki’s Fallen Leaves for Finland; Leonie Benesch’s The Teachers’ Lounge for Germany, Nikolaj Arcel’s Danish entry The Promised Land, Matteo Garrone’s Io Capitano for Italy, Mstyslav Chernov’s Ukrainian documentary 20 Days In Mariupol, and Hlynur Pálmason’s Godland (Iceland), which premiered in Cannes 2022.
Asmae El Moudir’s Moroccan documentary The Mother Of All Lies and Kaouther Ben Hania’s Tunisian documentary hybrid Four Daughters fly the flag for Africa.
Wim Wenders’ Japanese submission Perfect Days starring Cannes best actor winner Koji Yakusho is the other Asian representative alongside Amerikatsi, Michael A Goorjian’s Armenian comedy drama which premiered in Woodstock Film Festival.
Lila Aviles’s Mexican entry Totem is the only film from Latin America to advance.
In total six shortlisted films premiered in Cannes: Jonathan Glazer’s grand prix winner The Zone Of Interest; best director winner Tran Anh Hung’s The Taste Of Things; Perfect Days; Un Certain Regard entry The Mother Of All Lies; Fallen Leaves; and Four Daughters.
Three premiered in Venice: Silver Lion winner Io Capitano, Society Of The Snow, and The Promised Land.
Lila Avilés’s Totem and The Teachers’ Lounge premiered in Berlin. 20 Days In Mariupoll premiered in Sundance, and The Monk And The Gun debuted in Busan.
Shortlists were announced for documentary feature, documentary short film, international feature film, makeup and hairstyling, music (original score), music (original song), animated short film, live action short film, sound and visual effects.
Documentary titles advancing to the nominations voting stage include 20 Days In Mariupol, American Symphony, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, Beyond Utopia, The Eternal Daughter, and Four Daughters.
Barbie secured five places on shortlists overall on Thursday, more than any other film. It has three in contention for music (original song) category, while there are two in that category from The Color Purple, two from Flora And Son, and one each from Asteroid City, Killers Of The Flower Moon and Past Lives, among others.
Films moving forward in the visual effects category include Poor Things, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Napoleon, Society Of The Snow, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, and Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child Of Fire.
Nominations voting runs January 11-16, 2024, and nominations will be announced on January 23, 2024.
The 96th Oscars will take place on March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.
Documentary Feature Film
Fifteen films will advance in the category. There were 167 eligible films. Members of the documentary branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
American Symphony
Apolonia, Apolonia
Beyond Utopia
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Desperate Souls, Dark City And The Legend Of Midnight Cowboy
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
Going To Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
In The Rearview
Stamped From The Beginning
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
A Still Small Voice
32 Sounds
To Kill A Tiger
20 Days In Mariupol
Documentary Short Film
Fifteen films will advance. There were 114 eligible films. Members of the documentary branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
The ABCs Of Book Banning
The Barber Of Little Rock
Bear
Between Earth & Sky
Black Girls Play: The Story Of Hand Games
Camp Courage
Deciding Vote
How We Get Free
If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
Last Song From Kabul
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Oasis
Wings Of Dust
International Feature Film
Fifteen films will advance to the next round of voting. Films from 88 countries and regions were eligible in the category.
Academy members from all branches were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must have met a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category.
In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt in to participate and must view all 15 shortlisted films to vote.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by country, are:
Armenia, Amerikatsi
Bhutan, The Monk And The Gun
Denmark, The Promised Land
Finland, Fallen Leaves
France, The Taste Of Things
Germany, The Teachers’ Lounge
Iceland, Godland
Italy, Io Capitano
Japan, Perfect Days
Mexico, Totem
Morocco, The Mother Of All Lies
Spain, Society Of The Snow
Tunisia, Four Daughters
Ukraine, 20 Days In Mariupol
United Kingdom, The Zone Of Interest
Makeup And Hairstyling
Ten films will advance category. All members of the Academy’s makeup artists and hairstylists branch will be invited to view excerpts and interviews with the artists from each of the shortlisted films on January 14, 2024. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
Beau Is Afraid
Ferrari
Golda
Killers Of The Flower Moon
The Last Voyage Of The Demeter
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society Of The Snow
Music (original score)
Fifteen scores will advance. There were 148 eligible films. Members of the music branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
The scores, listed in alphabetical order by film title, are:
American Fiction
American Symphony
Barbie
The Boy And The Heron
The Color Purple
Elemental
The Holdovers
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Society Of The Snow
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
The Zone Of Interest
Music (original song)
Fifteen songs will advance in the category. There were 94 eligible films. Members of the music branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
The original songs, along with the motion picture in which each song is featured, are listed below in alphabetical order by film title:
“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony
“Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” from Asteroid City
“Dance The Night” from Barbie
“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie
“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie
“Keep It Movin’” from The Color Purple
“Superpower (I)” from The Color Purple
“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot
“High Life” from Flora And Son
“Meet In The Middle” from Flora And Son
“Can’t Catch Me Now” from The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes
“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers Of The Flower Moon
“Quiet Eyes” from Past Lives
“Road To Freedom” from Rustin
“Am I Dreaming” from Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Animated Short Film
Fifteen films will advance in the category There were 93 eligible films. Members of the short films and feature animation branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
Boom
Eeva
Humo (Smoke)
I’m Hip
A Kind Of Testament
Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)
Letter To A Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Once Upon A Studio
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
Pete
27
War Is Over! Inspired By The Music Of John & Yoko
Wild Summon
Live Action Short Film
Fifteen films will advance in the category. There were 187 eligible films. For the first time, Academy members from all branches were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must have met a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category.
In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt in to participate and must view all 15 shortlisted films to vote.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
The After
The Anne Frank Gift Shop
An Avocado Pit
Bienvenidos A Los Angeles
Dead Cat
Good Boy
Invincible
Invisible Border
Knight Of Fortune
The One Note Man
Red, White And Blue
The Shepherd
Strange Way Of Life
The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar
Yellow
Sound
Ten films will advance. All eligible members of the sound branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. Academy members will be invited to view excerpts from each of the shortlisted films beginning January 11, 2024, in the San Francisco Bay area, followed by London, Los Angeles and New York. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
Barbie
The Creator
Ferrari
The Killer
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
The Zone Of Interest
Visual Effects
Ten films remain in the running. The visual effects branch executive committee determined the shortlist. All members of the visual effects branch will be invited to view excerpts and interviews with the artists from each of the shortlisted films on January 13, 2024. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things
Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child Of Fire
Society Of The Snow
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.
