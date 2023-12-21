The Academy has announced shortlists in 10 categories for the 96th Oscars in March 2024, with The Taste Of Things (France), Fallen Leaves (Finland), The Zone Of Interest (UK), Totem (Mexico), and for the first time Armenia (Amerikatsi) among those making the cut in the international feature film category.

The international contest also sees Pawo Choyning Dorji’s Bhutanese drama The Monk And The Gun become the country’s second film to make the shortlist after his Oscar nominee from two seasons ago.

A strong showing by European films besides the aforementioned comprises J.A. Bayona’s Society Of The Snow representing Spain, Aki Kaurismäki’s Fallen Leaves for Finland; Leonie Benesch’s The Teachers’ Lounge for Germany, Nikolaj Arcel’s Danish entry The Promised Land, Matteo Garrone’s Io Capitano for Italy, Mstyslav Chernov’s Ukrainian documentary 20 Days In Mariupol, and Hlynur Pálmason’s Godland (Iceland), which premiered in Cannes 2022.

Asmae El Moudir’s Moroccan documentary The Mother Of All Lies and Kaouther Ben Hania’s Tunisian documentary hybrid Four Daughters fly the flag for Africa.

Wim Wenders’ Japanese submission Perfect Days starring Cannes best actor winner Koji Yakusho is the other Asian representative alongside Amerikatsi, Michael A Goorjian’s Armenian comedy drama which premiered in Woodstock Film Festival.

Lila Aviles’s Mexican entry Totem is the only film from Latin America to advance.

In total six shortlisted films premiered in Cannes: Jonathan Glazer’s grand prix winner The Zone Of Interest; best director winner Tran Anh Hung’s The Taste Of Things; Perfect Days; Un Certain Regard entry The Mother Of All Lies; Fallen Leaves; and Four Daughters.

Three premiered in Venice: Silver Lion winner Io Capitano, Society Of The Snow, and The Promised Land.

Lila Avilés’s Totem and The Teachers’ Lounge premiered in Berlin. 20 Days In Mariupoll premiered in Sundance, and The Monk And The Gun debuted in Busan.

Shortlists were announced for documentary feature, documentary short film, international feature film, makeup and hairstyling, music (original score), music (original song), animated short film, live action short film, sound and visual effects.

Documentary titles advancing to the nominations voting stage include 20 Days In Mariupol, American Symphony, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, Beyond Utopia, The Eternal Daughter, and Four Daughters.

Barbie secured five places on shortlists overall on Thursday, more than any other film. It has three in contention for music (original song) category, while there are two in that category from The Color Purple, two from Flora And Son, and one each from Asteroid City, Killers Of The Flower Moon and Past Lives, among others.

Films moving forward in the visual effects category include Poor Things, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Napoleon, Society Of The Snow, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, and Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child Of Fire.

Nominations voting runs January 11-16, 2024, and nominations will be announced on January 23, 2024.

The 96th Oscars will take place on March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Documentary Feature Film

Fifteen films will advance in the category. There were 167 eligible films. Members of the documentary branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

American Symphony

Apolonia, Apolonia

Beyond Utopia

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Desperate Souls, Dark City And The Legend Of Midnight Cowboy

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

Going To Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

In The Rearview

Stamped From The Beginning

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

A Still Small Voice

32 Sounds

To Kill A Tiger

20 Days In Mariupol

Documentary Short Film

Fifteen films will advance. There were 114 eligible films. Members of the documentary branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

The ABCs Of Book Banning

The Barber Of Little Rock

Bear

Between Earth & Sky

Black Girls Play: The Story Of Hand Games

Camp Courage

Deciding Vote

How We Get Free

If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Last Song From Kabul

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Oasis

Wings Of Dust

International Feature Film

Fifteen films will advance to the next round of voting. Films from 88 countries and regions were eligible in the category.

Academy members from all branches were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must have met a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category.

In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt in to participate and must view all 15 shortlisted films to vote.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by country, are:

Armenia, Amerikatsi

Bhutan, The Monk And The Gun

Denmark, The Promised Land

Finland, Fallen Leaves

France, The Taste Of Things

Germany, The Teachers’ Lounge

Iceland, Godland

Italy, Io Capitano

Japan, Perfect Days

Mexico, Totem

Morocco, The Mother Of All Lies

Spain, Society Of The Snow

Tunisia, Four Daughters

Ukraine, 20 Days In Mariupol

United Kingdom, The Zone Of Interest

Makeup And Hairstyling

Ten films will advance category. All members of the Academy’s makeup artists and hairstylists branch will be invited to view excerpts and interviews with the artists from each of the shortlisted films on January 14, 2024. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

Beau Is Afraid

Ferrari

Golda

Killers Of The Flower Moon

The Last Voyage Of The Demeter

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society Of The Snow

Music (original score)

Fifteen scores will advance. There were 148 eligible films. Members of the music branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The scores, listed in alphabetical order by film title, are:

American Fiction

American Symphony

Barbie

The Boy And The Heron

The Color Purple

Elemental

The Holdovers

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Society Of The Snow

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

The Zone Of Interest

Music (original song)

Fifteen songs will advance in the category. There were 94 eligible films. Members of the music branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The original songs, along with the motion picture in which each song is featured, are listed below in alphabetical order by film title:

“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony

“Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” from Asteroid City

“Dance The Night” from Barbie

“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie

“Keep It Movin’” from The Color Purple

“Superpower (I)” from The Color Purple

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot

“High Life” from Flora And Son

“Meet In The Middle” from Flora And Son

“Can’t Catch Me Now” from The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers Of The Flower Moon

“Quiet Eyes” from Past Lives

“Road To Freedom” from Rustin

“Am I Dreaming” from Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Animated Short Film

Fifteen films will advance in the category There were 93 eligible films. Members of the short films and feature animation branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

Boom

Eeva

Humo (Smoke)

I’m Hip

A Kind Of Testament

Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)

Letter To A Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Once Upon A Studio

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

Pete

27

War Is Over! Inspired By The Music Of John & Yoko

Wild Summon

Live Action Short Film

Fifteen films will advance in the category. There were 187 eligible films. For the first time, Academy members from all branches were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must have met a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category.

In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt in to participate and must view all 15 shortlisted films to vote.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

The After

The Anne Frank Gift Shop

An Avocado Pit

Bienvenidos A Los Angeles

Dead Cat

Good Boy

Invincible

Invisible Border

Knight Of Fortune

The One Note Man

Red, White And Blue

The Shepherd

Strange Way Of Life

The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar

Yellow

Sound

Ten films will advance. All eligible members of the sound branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. Academy members will be invited to view excerpts from each of the shortlisted films beginning January 11, 2024, in the San Francisco Bay area, followed by London, Los Angeles and New York. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

Barbie

The Creator

Ferrari

The Killer

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

The Zone Of Interest

Visual Effects

Ten films remain in the running. The visual effects branch executive committee determined the shortlist. All members of the visual effects branch will be invited to view excerpts and interviews with the artists from each of the shortlisted films on January 13, 2024. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child Of Fire

Society Of The Snow

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.