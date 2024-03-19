Series Mania has become the latest European festival to experience a protest by Palestinian activists.

A handful of protesters unfurled a banner outside the Lille Grand Palais, which is home to Series Mania, saying: “Stop Genocide in Gaza – Boycott Series Mania.”

The protestors – who were from the Association France – Palestine Solidarite Nord-Pas de Calais – also handed out leaflets to Series Mania delegates.

Speaking to Screen, one of the protestors said they had timed their protest to take place just ahead of a France/Israel drama series co-writing residency pitch session at Series Mania. The session took place today (March 19) at Series Mania at 5pm.

They also accused Series Mania of being a “showcase for Israeli series, playing a major role in the propaganda funded to the tune of billions by the Israeli government.”

Series Mania said it would not comment on the protest.

Several other European festivals have experienced similar protests since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023.

Activists calling for a ceasefire unfurled banners, threw leaflets and shouted chants at Berlin’s European Film Market. The opening ceremony of International Documentary Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) also saw activists take to the stage with a banner.