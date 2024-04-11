Paramount Pictures has announced a three-year extension its first-look deal with producer Neal H. Moritz and his Original Film.

The news came out of Paramount’s CinemaCon presentation at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, where the studio and Miramax announced they are moving forward with Moritz on a new instalment in the Scary Movie franchise.

Moritz serves as an executive producer on Knuckles, a six-episode series that takes place after the events of Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and will debut on April 26 exclusively on Paramount+ in the US.

The producer is also working on Sonic The Hedgehog 3, scheduled for wide release on December 20, after previously serving as a producer on the first two entries which have amassed $725.2m at the global box office.