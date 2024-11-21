Paramount has tweaked the release dates of two of its awards season contenders heading into the year-end corridor.

Tim Fehlbaum’s newsroom drama September 5, previously dated for an exclusive release on November 29 followed by expansion on December 13, shifts to an exclusive release on December 13 with expansion on January 17, 2025.

Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, Ben Chaplin, and Leonie Benesch lead the cast in the historical account of ABC Sports’ coverage of the unfolding crisis at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, when members of the Black September terrorist group stormed the Olympic Village, killing two Israeli athletes and taking a further nine hostage. September 5 premiered in Venice.

Michael Gracey’s Robbie Williams biopic Better Man, which premiered in Telluride, keeps its December 25 exclusive release but will now expand wide on January 10, 2025, rather than January 17.

The film portrays British pop star and former Take That band member Williams as a CGI monkey as he navigates the trials and tribulaitons of his meteoric career and personal life.