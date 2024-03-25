Paula Weinstein, the producer and former chief content officer of Tribeca Enterprises, has died. She was 78.

In a statement Weinstein’s daughter Hannah Rosenberg said, “The world is a lesser place without my mother. She was a masterful producer and a force of nature for the things she believed in… She shattered barriers in Hollywood and always lifted other women along with her.”

Weinstein joined Tribeca Enterpises in 2013 and managed the company’s branded entertainment, oversaw the programming team for the New York-based, and helped create the Tribeca Talks series.

She left the organisation last September to focus her energies on politcal campaigning. Born in Manhattan on November 19, 1945, Weinstein got an early taste of public service when according to reports she worked as special events director for Mayor John Lindsay.

A former president of United Artists, EVP at Fox, and vice president at Warner Bros., she produced more than 30 films including The Perfect Storm starring George Clooney, Blood Diamond with Leonardo DiCaprio, and Analyze This and Analyze That with Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal.

She most recently served as an executive producer on the Netflix comedy series Grace And Frankie starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Her television producing credits included Recount, Citizen Cohn, and Truman, which between them garnered several Emmys and Golden Globes, as well as Iron Jawed Angels and Too Big To Fail.

Weinstein’s husband, the producer Mark Rosenberg, died in 1992.