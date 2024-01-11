UK distributor Picturehouse Entertainment has hired two new members to its acquisitions team with immediate effect.

Producer and distribution executive James Brown joins as head of acquisitions; he will lead the acquisitions strategy, beginning immediately on a consultant basis, and will attend Sundance Film Festival with the company.

Brown has previously worked in acquisitions for Metrodome and The Works in UK-Ireland, as well as Music Box in the US and Rialto in Australia-New Zealand.

Julia Trawinska joins as acquisitions manager. A graduate of the National Film and Television School, Trawinska recently worked at US production and distribution firm Fifth Season; and previously worked with Picturehouse Entertainment on acquisitions including at Cannes 2022.

The pair will report to Picturehouse managing director Clare Binns, who will continue to attend all major festivals leading the acquisitions team. The new members follow the departure of head of acquisitions Paul Ridd in December, to take over as director of Edinburgh Film Festival.

Brown will continue to work as a film producer; his credits include Oscar winner Still Alice, while his next title as producer will be Making Noise, sold by Embankment and starring Morfydd Clark, with production slated for 2024.

Brown noted Picturehouse Entertainment’s “strongest year yet at the UK box office, thanks to Clare’s leadership and the canny acquisitions of Paul Ridd who leaves very large shoes to fill with his departure.”