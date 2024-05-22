Pyramide International continues to milk sales for Louise Courvoisier’s coming-of-age drama Holy Cow premiering at Cannes in Un Certain Regard.

The film has sold to Filmcoopi in Switzerland, Paradiso Entertainment for Benelux, Pandora Film for Germany and Austria, Limelight Distribution in Australia, Beta Film in Bulgaria, One From the Heart in Greece, Mozinet in Hungary, New Cinema in Israel, Artcam Films in Czech Republic, Selmer Media in Norway, Angel Film A/S for Sweden and Denmark, First Distributors in Hong Kong. Portugal and the Middle East are in negotiations.

The story set in the Jura region follows a teenage boy forced to put his partying lifestyle on hold to enter a cheese-making competition to earn a living, take care of his little sister and take control of his life.

Holy Cow is produced by Agat Films - Ex Nihilo’s Muriel Meynard with co-producers France 3 and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes. Pyramide Distribution will release the film in France in December.