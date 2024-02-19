Radiant Films International is talking to buyers at EFM on Ethan Hawke’s Telluride and TIFF Flannery O’Connor biopic Wildcat.

Maya Hawke plays the Southern Gothic writer in the film, which draws upon excerpts from the writer’s short fiction, personal letters, and prayer journals.

The cast includes Laura Linney, Cooper Hoffman, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Alessandro Nivola, and Levon Hawke. Oscilloscope Laboratories plans a spring theatrical release in North America.

Shelby Gaines and Ethan Hawke co-wrote the screenplay on the feature from Renovo Media Group, Good Country Pictures, and Under the Influence Productions.

“Working on Wildcat was one of the most thrilling chapters of my life,” said Ethan Hawke. “The ensemble of actors, and the artisans that came together to make the film all cherished the opportunity we were given. Now is the best part - sharing it with the world.”