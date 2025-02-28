Radu Jude’s dark comedy Kontinental ’25 has been acquired by Jason Hellerstein’s 1-2 Special for North American distribution.

The Romanian-set feature premiered at Berlinale where it won the Silver Bear for best screenplay and scored 3.1 on Screen’s Berlin jury grid.

The film follows a bailiff who grapples with her morals when she must evict a homeless man who lives in the basement of a building. Producers are Alex Teodorescu and Rodrigo Teixeira.

“For me personally, as the writer-director of the film, America is first and foremost the country of cinema (even when a bunch of crooks run it) and I deeply hope our film will meet a great audience there, people who are curious to see how the world looks like in a faraway land,” said Jude.

“As for Canada, we are very honoured to show our film in a brave and independent country.”

Kontinental ’25 marks 1-2 Special’s first acquisition as a newly launched New York-based distribution company. It was founded by Hellerstein, formerly a co-founding executive at Sideshow, where he worked on acquisitions.

Sales on the film were handled by Paris-based Luxbox.