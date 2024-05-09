Paris-based Reel Suspects has boarded international sales for Polish-language coming of age feature Wet Monday ahead of the Cannes Market.

The debut feature from Polish writer-director Justyna Mytnik portrays a15-year-old girl, who begins to suffer from an acute fear of water almost a year after being sexually assaulted on ’Wet Monday’ .

The day is a Polish Easter tradition in which young men throw water over young women.

Shot in Poland, Wet Monday is produced by Poland’s Lava Films, Estonia’s Alexandra Film and Czechia Republic’s Bionaut Films.

Mytnik studied at the prestigious National Film Television and Theatre School in Lodz and her short films have screened around the world.