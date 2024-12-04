Beta Cinema has notched up further sales on Andres Veiel’s Venice premiere Riefenstahl, which seeks to prove controversial German filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl was the Nazi propagandist she tried deny she was.

The feature documentary has been acquired by Dogwoof for the UK and Ireland, Madman Entertainment for Australia and New Zealand, and Lev Cinemas for Israel.

Riefenstahl became famous for her Nazi propaganda film Triumph Of The Will but denied any closer ties to the regime. Riefenstahl is a six-year investigation into her private papers that aims to prove this denial was a convenient lie.

Produced by German political journalist Sandra Maischberger, the film is the first documentary with full access to Riefenstahl’s estate.

Riefenstahl premiered at Venice and Telluride, after which Beta scored deals for North America (Kino Lorber), France (ARP), Spain (Filmin), Portugal (Midas Filmes), Scandinavia (Edge Entertainment), Benelux (Imagine), Poland (Against Gravity), Hungary (Cirko Film), former Yugoslavia (MCF), Czech Republic and Slovakia (Film Europe) and Japan (Longride Entertainment).

Majestic is releasing the film in all German-speaking territories and Rai Cinema throughout Italy. Riefenstahl has grossed over $1m at the German box office within five weeks.

The film is produced by Vincent Productions through producer Maischberger and executive producer Enzo Maaß, in co-production with WDR, NDR, BR, SWR and rbb, and in collaboration with Rai Cinema.