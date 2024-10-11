Argentinian director, screenwriter and producer Pablo Trapero is to chair the jury of the Progressive Cinema Competition, the competition section of the Rome Film Festival.

Trapero will be joined on the Rome jury by editor Francesca Calvelli, French actress Laetitia Casta, UK producer Gail Egan, and writer and screenwriter Dennis Lehane.

Trapero won the Silver Lion for dest director at the 2015 Venice Film Festival for The Clan. His other directing credits include crime series ZeroZeroZero.

Meanwhile, a jury chaired by Italian director and screenwriter Francesca Comencini, will award Rome’s best first feature prize to a fiction feature film in the festival’s Progressive Cinema Competition, Freestyle and Grand Public sections.

The best first feature jury also comprises producer, composer and writer Kai li Peng and actor Antoine Reinartz.

The films that will compete for the best first feature award are Sara Petraglia’s The Tree, Huo Xin’s Kun Bound in Heaven), Christopher Andrews’ Bring Them Down, Luca Zingaretti’s La Casa Degli Sguardi, Edgardo Pistone’s Ciao Bambino, Pinny Grylls and Sam Crane’s Grand Theft Hamlet, Nottefonda by Giuseppe Miale Di Mauro, La Nuit se Traîne by Michiel Blanchart, On Falling by Laura Carreira, Pierce by Nelicia Low, Querido trópico by Ana Endara and Sunlight by Nina Conti.