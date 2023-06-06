SAG-AFTRA members have voted 97.91% in favour of a strike authorisation on the eve of contract talks with Alliance Of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

The Guild said on Monday evening that nearly 65,000 members cast ballots based on a 47.69% voter turnout.

The vote does not mean SAG-AFTRA is calling a strike but sends a message to its national board to commence strike action should the parties fail to reach a deal when current SAG-AFTRA TV/theatrical contracts expire at midnight on June 30.

Should the actors go on strike it would effectively grind Hollywood production to a halt on top of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike which has entered its second month.

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) and AMPTP reached a deal over the weekend.

“The strike authorization votes have been tabulated and the membership joined their elected leadership and negotiating committee in favor of strength and solidarity,” said SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher

“I’m proud of all of you who voted as well as those who were vocally supportive, even if unable to vote. Everyone played a part in this achievement.

“Together we lock elbows and in unity we build a new contract that honors our contributions in this remarkable industry, reflects the new digital and streaming business model and brings ALL our concerns for protections and benefits into the now! Bravo SAG-AFTRA, we are in it to win it.”

“I could not be more pleased with this response from the membership. This overwhelming yes vote is a clear statement that it’s time for an evolution in this contract,” added SAG-AFTRA national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.

“As we enter what may be one of the most consequential negotiations in the union’s history, inflation, dwindling residuals due to streaming, and generative AI all threaten actors’ ability to earn a livelihood if our contracts are not adapted to reflect the new realities. This strike authorization means we enter our negotiations from a position of strength, so that we can deliver the deal our members want and deserve.”

Voting information was sent to eligible members on May 18, and the final deadline to vote was Monday 5pm PT.