Talks between SAG-AFTRA and the studios and streamers were suspended after Wednesday’s session, with Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) asserting that the gap between the two sides is “too great”.

AMPTP, which represents the Hollywood companies in contract negotiations, said in a statement (see below) that it offered the striking actors the same terms on general wage increases and streaming residuals that were ratified by the Directors Guild of America and, earlier this week, the Writers Guild of America. AMPTP said SAG-AFTRA rejected the terms.

In its own statement (also below), SAG-AFTRA accused studio CEOs of “walk[ing] away from the bargaining table after refusing to counter our latest offer”, adding that the AMPTP was using “bully tactics” by “misrepresenting” the cost of the latest SAG-AFTRA proposal.

The “Gang of Four” Hollywood leaders – Donna Langley (NBCUniversal), Bob Iger (Disney), David Zaslav (Warner Bros Discovery), and Ted Sarandos (Netflix) were in attendance, as they had been since talks resumed this month.

SAG-AFTRA has been on strike for 90 days, since July 14.

Both statements appear in full below.

A Message from the SAG-AFTRA Negotiating Committee It is with profound disappointment that we report the industry CEOs have walked away from the bargaining table after refusing to counter our latest offer. We have negotiated with them in good faith, despite the fact that last week they presented an offer that was, shockingly, worth less than they proposed before the strike began. These companies refuse to protect performers from being replaced by AI, they refuse to increase your wages to keep up with inflation, and they refuse to share a tiny portion of the immense revenue YOUR work generates for them. We have made big, meaningful counters on our end, including completely transforming our revenue share proposal, which would cost the companies less than 57¢ per subscriber each year. They have rejected our proposals and refused to counter. Instead they use bully tactics. Just tonight, they intentionally misrepresented to the press the cost of the above proposal – overstating it by 60%. They have done the same with A.I., claiming to protect performer consent, but continuing to demand “consent” on the first day of employment for use of a performer’s digital replica for an entire cinematic universe (or any franchise project). The companies are using the same failed strategy they tried to inflict on the WGA – putting out misleading information in an attempt to fool our members into abandoning our solidarity and putting pressure on our negotiators. But, just like the writers, our members are smarter than that and will not be fooled. We feel the pain these companies have inflicted on our members, our strike captains, IATSE, Teamsters and Basic Crafts union members, and everyone in this industry. We have sacrificed too much to capitulate to their stonewalling and greed. We stand united and ready to negotiate today, tomorrow, and every day. Our resolve is unwavering. Join us on picket lines and at solidarity events around the country and let your voices be heard. One day longer. One day stronger. As long as it takes. Your TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee.