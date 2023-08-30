Telluride Film Festival has announced its 2023 50th anniversary line-up with Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or winner Anatomy Of A Fall, and Steve McQueen’s Occupied City on the roster.

The selection, which will play in the Colorado Rockies locale from August 31 to September 4, includes Jonathan Glazer’s Cannes sensation The Zone Of Interest, Pablo Larrain’s El Conde, Kitty Green’s The Royal Hotel, George C. Wolfe’s Rustin, Nyad from Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, and Andrew Haigh’s All Of Us Strangers.

The full line-up:

All Of Us Strangers (d. Andrew Haigh, U.K., 2023)

American Symphony (d. Matthew Heineman, U.S., 2023)

Anatomy Of A Fall (d. Justine Triet, France, 2023)

Anselm (d. Wim Wenders, Germany, 2023)

Baltimore (d. Joe Lawlor, Christine Molloy Ireland-U.K., 2023)

Beyond Utopia (d. Madeleine Gavin, U.S., 2023)

The Bikeriders (d. Jeff Nichols, U.S., 2023)

Cassandro (d. Roger Ross Williams, U.S., 2023)

Daddio (d. Christy Hall, U.S., 2023)

El Conde (d. Pablo Larraín, Chile, 2023)

Fallen Leaves (d. Aki Kaurismäki, Finland, 2023)

The Falling Star (d. Dominique Abel, Fiona Gordon, France-Belgium, 2023)

Finally Dawn (d. Saverio Costanzo, Italy, 2023)

Fingernails (d. Christos Nikou, U.S., 2023)

Food, Inc. 2 (d. Robert Kenner, Melissa Robledo, U.S., 2023)

High & Low-John Galliano (d. Kevin Macdonald, U.K., 2023)

The Holdovers (d. Alexander Payne, U.S., 2023)

Hollywoodgate (d. Ibrahim Nash’at, U.S.-Germany, 2023)

Janet Planet (d. Annie Baker, U.S., 2023)

La Chimera (d. Alice Rohrwacher, Italy-France-Switzerland, 2023)

The Mission (d. Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss, U.S., 2023)

The Monk And The Gun (d. Pawo Choyning Dorji, Bhutan, 2023)

Nyad (d. Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, U.S., 2023)

Occupied City (d. Steve McQueen, Netherlands-U.K.-U.S., 2023)

Orlando, My Political Biography (d. Paul B. Preciado, France, 2023)

Perfect Days (d. Wim Wenders, Japan, 2023)

The Pigeon Tunnel (d. Errol Morris, U.K., 2023)

Poor Things (d. Yorgos Lanthimos, U.S.-Ireland-U.K., 2023)

The Promised Land (d. Nikolaj Arcel, Denmark-Germany-Sweden, 2023)

The Royal Hotel (d. Kitty Green, Australia, 2023)

Rustin (d. George C. Wolfe, U.S., 2023)

Saltburn (d. Emerald Fennell, U.S., 2023)

The Teacher’s Lounge (d. Ilker Çatak, Germany, 2023)

Tehachapi (d. JR, France, 2023)

Thank You Very Much (d. Alex Braverman, U.S., 2023)

Tuesday (d. Daina O. Pusić, U.S.-U.K., 2023)

Wildcat (d. Ethan Hawke, U.S., 2023)

The Zone Of Interest (d. Jonathan Glazer, U.S.-U.K.-Poland, 2023).

The 2023 Silver Medallion Awards recognising an artist’s significant contribution to the world of cinema, will go to Greek filmmaker Lanthimos (with Poor Things), Italian writer-director Alice Rohrwacher (with La Chimera), and German filmmaker Wim Wenders (with Anselm and Perfect Days). Tribute programmes include a selection of clips, the presentation of the Silver Medallion, and the film screening.

Four documentary shorts are part of the main programme:

If Dreams Were Lightning (d. Ramin Bahrani, U.S., 2023)

Incident (d. Bill Morrison, U.S., 2023)

The Last Repair Shop (d. Ben Proudfoot, Kris Bowers, U.S., 2023)

The Last Song From Kabul (d. Kevin Macdonald, Afghanistan-Qatar-Portugal-Germany, 2023).

As part of its 50th anniversary celebration, Telluride has selected several guests to curate its Guest Director programme: Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Curtis, Ethan Hawke, Rachel Kushner, Steve McQueen, and Mira Nair’s selections include:

Juvenile Court (d. Frederick Wiseman, U.S., 1973) Selected and presented by Rachel Kushner

All That Jazz (d. Bob Fosse, U.S., 1979) Selected and presented by Ethan Hawke

Jonah Who Will Be 25 In The Year 2000 (d. Alain Tanner, France-Switzerland, 1976) Selected and presented by Alfonso Cuarón

The Long Good Friday (d. John Mackenzie, U.K., 1980) Selected and presented by Adam Curtis

Zéro De Conduite (d. Jean Vigo, France, 1933) Selected and presented by Steve McQueen

The Music Room (d. Satyajit Ray, India, 1958) Selected and presented by Mira Nair.

This year’s Special Medallion goes to Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation. Restorations by The Film Foundation to screen at Telluride are Idrissa Ouédraogo’s Yam Daabo (Burkina Faso, 1986), Bahram Beyzaie’s Downpour (Iran, 1972), and two shorts by Agnès Varda: Black Panthers (France-U.S., 1970) and Uncle Yanco (France-U.S., 1968), which will be shown alongside The Gleaners And I (France, 2000) as part of a celebration of the late filmmaker.

Additional film restorations playing throughout the festival include The Unknown (d. Tod Browning, U.S., 1927); My Grandmother (d. Kote Mikaberidze, Soviet Union, 1929) with Finnish music ensemble Cleaning Women performing a live score; Abel Gance’s La Roue (France, 1923) shown in four chapters; and two films remembering Telluride 2021 Special Medallion recipient Ninón Sevilla: Víctimas Del Pecado (d. Emilio Fernández, Mexico, 1951) and Llévame En Tus Brazos (d. Julio Bracho, Mexico, 1954).

Special Screenings and festivities include Pedro Almodóvar’s short film Strange Way Of Life (Spain, 2023); Ross White and Tom Berkeley’s short The Golden West (Ireland-U.K., 2023); a live performance by Jon Batiste following Thursday’s screening of American Symphony, Tina Satter’s Reality (U.S., 2023); Agnès Varda’s art installation, Patatutopia; and festival poster signing by Luke Dorman.

Backlot, Telluride’s intimate screening room featuring behind-the-scenes films and portraits of artists, musicians, and filmmakers is showing the following programmes:

Aka Mr. Chow (d. Nick Hooker, U.S., 2023)

All That Is Sacred (d. Scott Ballew, U.S., 2023) with TARPON (d. Guy de la Valdene, Christian Odasso, U.S., 1973)

Angel Applicant (d. Ken Meyer, U.S., 2023)

Carol Doda Topless At The Condor (d. Marlo McKenzie, Jonathan Parker, U.S., 2023)

Cinema Has Been My True Love: The Work And Times Of Lynda Myles (d. Mark Cousins, U.K., 2023)

Kim’s Video (d. David Redmon, Ashley Sabin, U.S.-U.K.-Italy, 2023)

Little Girl Blue (d. Mona Achache, France, 2023)

Musica! (d. Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman, U.S., 2023)

Notes From Sheepland (d. Cara Holmes, Ireland, 2023)

Room 999 (d. Lubna Playoust, France, 2023)

Zinzindurrunkarratz (d. Oskar Alegría, Spain, 2023)

Telluride Film Festival’s shorts section, Filmmakers of Tomorrow, includes three programmes: Student Prints, now in its 30th year; Calling Cards, highlighting new work by promising filmmakers; and Great Expectations featuring works from innovative and diverse filmmakers.

Telluride Film Festival’s Student Programs present students with the opportunity to experience film as an art and expand participants’ worldviews through film screenings and filmmaker discussions. The Student Symposium provides graduate and undergraduate students with a weekend-long immersion in cinema. The City Lights Project brings together high school students and their teachers from various schools to study films and engage in discussions. FilmLAB, in partnership with the American Film Institute, brings AFI Fellows to learn from filmmakers in a masterclass setting. The FilmSCHOLAR programme, created in conjunction with the University of Wisconsin, gives young film scholars and aspiring critics the opportunity to immerse themselves in a weekend of cinema and learn from some of the best voices in the field.

Telluride Film Festival’s Talking Heads programmes allow attendees to go behind the scenes with the Festival’s special guests. Conversations about cinema and culture and outdoor Noon Seminars feature a panel of Festival guests discussing a wide range of film topics. These programs are free and open to the public.

The 2023 edition is dedicated to founders Tom Luddy (1943-2023), Bill Pence (1940-2022), Stella Pence, and James Card (1915-2000).

“Fifty years is a long time to do anything,” said Telluride Film Festival director Julie Huntsinger. ”And while we might be a little biased, we feel the work that TFF does is pretty important. We take the charge of preserving the theatrical experience and promoting film seriously, but with necessary winks here and there.

”We’re ecstatic to share a programme we feel reflects so much of the past fifty years, naturally and organically, films old and new, which stand as a testament to our beloved co-founders Tom Luddy and Bill Pence who are no longer with us.”