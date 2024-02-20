Sam Mendes is to direct separate theatrical feature films about each member of iconic band The Beatles.

Sony Pictures Entertainment will finance and distribute the films with full theatrical windows in 2027.

Each fiction film will tell the band’s story from a different member’s point of view, with Apple Corps Ltd., Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison, granting story and music rights for a scripted film for the first time.

Mendes will also produce alongside his Neal Street Productions partner Pippa Harris and Neal Street’s Julie Pastor.

Harris said: “We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling, and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time.”

Tom Rothman, chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group, added: “Theatrical movie events today must be culturally seismic. Sam’s daring, large-scale idea is that and then some. Pairing his premiere filmmaking team, with the music and the stories of four young men who changed the world, will rock audiences all over the globe.”