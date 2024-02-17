Scandinavian production and distribution house Scanbox Entertainment has acquired a majority stake in Norwegian distributor Ymer Media.

Ymer Media’s management team will continue to lead the company with no operational changes, with Jarle Namtvedt and Cecilia Aas remaining shareholders and company owners.

Scanbox’s chief commercial officer Torben Thorup Jorgensen will become chairman of the board for Ymer Media.

Ymer Media will maintain its upcoming slate, which includes Alex Garland’s Civil War, Sam Taylor-Johnson’s Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black and Richard Linklater’s Hit Man; plus local titles Adil, Cinderella’s Stepsister and animation Kaja The Great.

The acquisition is an extension of an existing partnership, with Ymer handling Norwegian theatrical releases on Scanbox titles in recent years including Kristoffer Borgli’s Dream Scenario starring Nicolas Cage.

“It feels very natural to tie these companies closer together to ensure an inspirational and creative way to work on our titles in the years to come,” said Namtvedt.

“We have worked with Jarle & Cecilie for years and there is mutual trust and a great will to step more closely into the Norwegian local market,” said Thor Sigurjonsson, Scanbox Entertainment CEO.

Founded in 1980, Scanbox Entertainment is headquartered in Copenhagen with offices in Stockholm, Helsinki and Oslo, and releases around 30 titles theatrically every year.

Last year Scanbox itself became part of the Vuelta Group, a private equity-funded European studio alongside Germany’s SquareOne and France’s Playtime.

Earlier this week the company reshuffled its senior management team, with Merete Martensen Christensen becoming chief operations officer; Kim William Beich moving from that role to head of acquisitions and special projects; Per Bergholdt Knudsen joining as director of sales and acquisition manager; and Rasmus Truelsen promoted to Nordic marketing manager.