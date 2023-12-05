Screen International is hosting a series of online FYC screenings focused on the 2023-24 awards campaign.

For a fourth year, Screen is partnering with Archipel Market, a film market platform powered by Cascade8, enabling industry professionals to interact and replicate film market activities online, all year round.

Find out more about the titles:

Thunder – Switzerland (Carmen Jaquier)

Premiered in the Platform strand of last year’s Toronto film festival. Set in 1900, it follows a 17-year-old girl who is preparing to take her vows at a nunnery when she is summoned home after the mysterious death of her sister. On her return, she begins to rebel against the strictures of village life. It marks the feature directorial debut of Jaquier, whose short diploma film The Girls’ Grave won the Silver Leopard at Locarno in 2011. Screening date: Dec 5

2018 – India (Jude Anthany Joseph)

This Malayalam-language survival drama is based around the floods that struck Kerala in 2018 and stars Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban and Asif Ali. It became the highest grossing Malayalam film of all time in May.

Screening date: Dec 7

Alhamour H.A. – Saudi Arabia (Abdulelah Alqurashi)

The country’s seventh submission is inspired by a true story of a security guard who made billions convincing people into dubious investments. The comedy thriller screened at Malmo Arab Film Festival. Making up the cast is Khaled Yaslam, Fatima AlBanawi, Fahad Alqahtani and Ali Alsharif.

Screening date: Dec 12

Previous screenings

Traces – Croatia (Dubravka Turic)

Screening date: Dec 4

Sign up form