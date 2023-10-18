Searchlight Pictures and L.A. Times Studios have acquired Breakwater Studios’ awards contender short The Last Repair Shop.

The film just earned two Critics Choice Association nominations for best short documentary and best score and was included on DOC NYC’s 15-film Short List.

The Last Repair Shop is co-directed by Kris Bowers and Ben Proudfoot and will debut on November 8 for free on Los Angeles Times’ YouTube channel and the company’s website.

The film premiered in Telluride and received its international premiere at Calgary International Film Festival where it won the grand jury prize for best documentary short. It follows the staff and their personal stories at a music repair shop.

“We’ve discovered such a special film with The Last Repair Shop, and we’re thrilled to be working with Ben and Kris. This is the kind of story we need right now, and we are proud to shed light on these extraordinary personal journeys,” said David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield, presidents of Searchlight Pictures.

The deal was negotiated by Searchlight Pictures’ Paul Hoffman and Chan Phung and Breakwater Studios’ Sam Widdoes.

Searchlight’s awards season slate includes Yorgos Lanthimos’ Golden Lion winner Poor Things, and Andrew Haigh’s All Of Us Strangers.