FX shows Shogun and The Bear lead the 76th Emmys nominations with 25 and 23 nods apiece, followed by Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building with 21.

Also looking strong after Wednesday’s nominations announcement are HBO/Max’s True Detective: Night Country on 19 and Netflix’s The Crown on 18. Netflix show Baby Reindeer picked up 11 nominations.

Japanese period epic Shogun will contest the drama series category with The Crown, Apple TV+ detective series Slow Horses, and The Morning Show from Apple TV+, among others.

Heading into the 76th annual ceremony on September 15, ABC’s Abbott Elementary is in contention for comedy series honours alongside The Bear, HBO/Max’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building, and FX show What We Do In The Shadows.

Baby Reindeer is one of five nominees in the limited or anthology series category with FX’s Fargo, Netflix stablemate Ripley, HBO/Max’s True Detective: Night Country, and Apple TV+ show Lessons In Chemistry.

The Morning Show co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are up for lead dramatic actress with Anna Sawai from Shogun and Imelda Staunton for The Crown.

British stars are scattered through the categories and are writ large in the dramatic actor race with Idris Elba representing Apple TV+ show Hijack, Gary Oldman recognised for Slow Horses and Dominic West earning a nod for The Crown, alongside Hiroyuki Sanada for Shogun.

Comedy actress nominees include Ayo Edebiri for The Bear, Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary and Selena Gomez for Only Murders In The Building. The actor category features Larry David for Curb Your Enthusiasm, Jeremy Allen White for The Bear, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai for FX’s Reservations Dogs, and Steve Martin and Martin Short for Only Murders In The Building.

Sofia Vergara has earned a limited or anthology series or movie lead actress nod for Netflix show Griselda and goes against Jodie Foster for True Detective: Night Country, Juno Temple for FX’s Fargo, Naomi Watts for FX show Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, and Brie Larson for Lessons In Chemistry.

The lead actor contest pits Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd against Andrew Scott for Ripley and Tom Hollander for Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, among others.

Eligible shows must have aired between June 2023 and May 2024

Succession, The Bear and Beef dominated last season’s Emmys in their respective drama, comedy and limited series categories. Those strike-delayed Emmys took place in January.

A list of select nominations appears below. A fuller list including supporting, writing and directing categories will follow shortly.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Gilded Age (HBO / Max)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shogun (FX)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FC)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO / Max)

Hacks (HBO / Max)

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Lessons In Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO / Max)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age (HBO / Max)

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Anna Sawai, Shogun (FX)

Imelda Staunton, The Crown (Netflix)

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Idris Elba, Hijack (Apple TV+)

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Walton Goggins, Fallout (Prime Video)

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Hiroyuku Sanada, Shogun (FX)

Dominic West, The Crown (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edibiri, The Bear (FX)

Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Maya Rudolph, Loot (Apple TV+)

Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO / Max)

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO / Max)

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (FX)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs (FX)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country (HBO / Max)

Brie Larson, Lessons In Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Juno Temple, Fargo (FX)

Sofia Vergara, Griselda (Netflix)

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie