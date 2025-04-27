UPDATE: Sinners held off the re-release of Revenge Of The Sith to stay atop North American box office as a confirmed $45.7m haul in the second weekend boosted the running total to $123.2m and ensure a Warner Bros film ruled the charts for the fourth consecutive weekend.

A strong late-April session elevated box office and earned $146.5m, pushing the year to date to $2.28bn and approximately 11% ahead of 2024 by the same stage.

Playing in 3,347 locations, Ryan Coogler’s period vampire tale starring Michael B. Jordan dropped an impressive 6% from last weekend. That was the lowest second-weekend drop for an R-rated film – and the audience has broadened out, with females now accounting for half of ticket buyers.

Sinners earned $10.3m on Imax in North America, raising the tally to $25.3m for a mighty 20.7% of the film’s box office so far. Imax CEO Rich Gelfond said, “Sinners is taking on the aura of a must-see cultural phenomenon, and the way Imax screens are leading that charge is reminiscent of what we’ve seen with recent cinematic events like Oppenheimer and Dune - Part Two.”

Disney re-released Lucasfims’ Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge Of The Sith on the sci-fi adventure’s 20th anniversary and it earned an excellent $25.2m to become one of Disney’s best re-releases, comparing with the likes of Star Wars - A New Hope on $36m in 1997 and The Lion King on $30m from 2011, both unadjusted.

Opening marginally behind in third place was Amazon MGM Studios’ thriller The Accountant 2 starring Ben Affleck on $24.5m from 3,610 sites. The SXSW Headliners audience award winner performed strongest in South Central, Midwest and West regions and earned an A- CinemaScore rating and drew a 57% male crowd, with the over 55’s delivering the top age demographic on 27% share. The 2016 original opened through Warner Bros on an unadjusted $24.7m.

A Minecraft Movie, the Warner Bros/Legendary video game adaptation that kick-started the year, added a confirmed $22.7m from 3,841 locations to rank fourth in its fourth weekend after a 44% drop and stands at $380m with $400m well within its sights. Worldwide box office has reached $816.6m and Screen will provide a full report from international territories on Monday.

Sony’s PlayStation Studios video game adaptation Until Dawn directed by David F. Sandberg rounded out the top five with an $8m opening weekend in 3,055 sites. Angel Studios’ King Of Kings in sixth continued its steady trajectory, earning $4m in the third weekend after a 77% drop for $54.5m. A24’s Warfare at number eight has earned $21.8m after three weekends.

Trafalgar Releasing opened the concert film Pink Floyd: Live At Pompei – MCMLXXII in ninth place on $2.6m from 678 locations.

Bleecker Street reported Sundance world premiere The Wedding Banquet from Andrew Ahn earned $272,386 from 506 in its second weekend for a $1.7m running total. TIFF pick-up The Friend starring Naomi Watts and Bill Murray added $73,787 from 102 for $3.8m after five sessions.

Sony Pictures Classics’ TIFF acquisition and American West-set relationship drama On Swift Horses starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Jacob Elordi arrived on $606,121 from 755 screens. The company’s other TIFF title, The Penguin Lessons with Steve Coogan and Jonathan Pryce, has grossed $2.9m after five weekends.

Mubi released Amalia Ulman’s Sundance title Magic Farm, her follow-up top El Planeta, in an exclusive New York run at Angelika Film Center and it earned an estimated $19,479. Chloë Sevigny, Alex Wolff and Simon Rex star in the story of a misguided American documentary crew who end up in the wrong town in rural Argentina, with ensuing chaos. The film will expand through May.