UK-Ireland top five Mar 28-30, 2025 Rank Film (origin) Distributor Mar 28-30 gross Total Week 1 Snow White (US) Disney £2m £6.8m 2 2 L2: Empuraan (India)

RFT Films/2G Entertainments £764,499 £1.4m 1 3 A Working Man (US-UK) Warner Bros £658,134 £1.2m 1 4 Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (UK-Fr-US)

Universal £562,233 £544,000 7 5 Novocaine (US)

Paramount £441,777 £3.1m 1

Disney’s Snow White live-action remake topped the UK-Ireland box office for a second weekend, with A Working Man starring Jason Statham as the top new title.

Directed by Marc Webb and starring Rachel Zegler, Snow White added just over £2m on its second session – a 48% drop that brought it to £6.8m. It is down on the £16.2m of 2023’s The Little Mermaid, the most recent Disney live action remake, at the same stage, although up on the pandemic-affected £4.5m of 2021’s Cruella at this point.

Indian action thriller L2: Empuraan made an excellent start in third place with £764,499, comprised of £646,080 in the UK via RFT Films, and £118,418 in Ireland through 2G Entertainments. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film tells the story of a man leading a double life as the enigmatic leader of a crime syndicate; it took a huge £1.4m including previews.

David Ayer’s action thriller A Working Man opened to £658,134 for Warner Bros, from 496 sites at a £1,327 site average. Statham stars as a construction worker who must return to his counter terrorism past to rescue a local girl.

Former number one Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy is up to a sizeable £45.5m on its seventh weekend in cinemas. The Universal romantic comedy added £561,120 on its latest session – a slim 29% drop. It still has the £48.3m of 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby in its sights to become the franchise’s highest-grossing title, as well as the highest-grossing for producers Working Title Films.

Action comedy Novocaine started with £442,000 from 549 sites for Paramount, at an £805 site average with a few sites still to report. The film, starring Jack Quaid as a man incapable of feeling physical pain, has £544,000 including previews.

Having increased slightly last time out, takings for the top five are now down to £4.1m - the lowest level since the end of September last year. The figures are also 48.3% down on the equivalent weekend from last year, with March having been a tough month after four consecutive months of year-on-year growth. With an April release slate without major blockbusters, cinemas may look to popular back catalogue offerings such as Babe (April 11) and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge Of The Sith (April 25) to fill the gaps.

Even Flow

Steven Soderbergh thriller Black Bag dropped 43% on its third weekend in cinemas, with £421,458 bringing it to £3.1m for Universal.

Mickey 17 dropped 54.5% on its fourth weekend in cinemas for Warner Bros, adding £330,188 to hit a £6.6m cume.

Flow bucked the box office trend by producing the best hold in the top 50 titles. Gints Zilbalodis’s film dropped just 17% on its second weekend, adding £292,842 for Curzon to reach a strong £868,829 total. It will cross the £1m mark this week, in a strong performance for the animal story animation.

With final figures still to come, Billy Elliot The Musical brought in £290,753 from Sunday, March 30 screenings alone for CinemaLive – enough for second place at the box office on that day.

Weekend screenings of National Theatre Live’s Dr Strangelove starring Steve Coogan brought in £201,004. In addition to Thursday 27’s opening day, the filmed play has £678,938.

Jaume Collet-Serra’s Blumhouse Productions horror The Woman In The Yard started with a moderate £185,209 for Universal, from 329 sites at a £565 average.

Only opening on the evening of Saturday, March 29, Indian action title Sikandar still managed to take £181,146 for Bakrania Media, from 240 sites at a £755 average.

Universal animation Dog Man added £124,017 on its eighth weekend in cinemas, for a £13.5m total to date – topping animated titles including 2002’s Lilo & Stitch (£13.2m).

Concert film Imagine Dragons: Live From The Hollywood Bowl took £113,046 on Saturday, March 29; plus £75,032 from its Wednesday 26 opening day, for a £188,078 total for Trafalgar Releasing.

Barry Levinson’s crime drama The Alto Knights starring Robert De Niro fell back a sizeable 72.3% on its second weekend, adding £107,145 to hit £714,164 for Warner Bros.

Captain America: Brave New World added £100,617 on its seventh weekend for Disney – a 56% drop that brought it to £17.9m. It is the 27th -highest-grossing of 35 Marvel Cinematic Universe films to date, overtaking 2018’s Ant-Man And The Wasp (£17.8m).

Indian comedy Mad Square, about three college friends navigating through campus life, opened to £79,948 from 70 sites at a decent £1,142 site average for Dreamz Entertainment.

A huge hit in China and the fifth-highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, Chinese animation Ne Zha 2 added £69,056 on its second weekend in cinemas to hit £1.4m for Trinity Film/CineAsia.

Last Breath starring Woody Harrelson added £30,165 on its third weekend – a hefty 77% drop that brought it to £758,523 for Entertainment Film Distributors.

Disney CGI animation Mufasa: The Lion King added £27,075 on its 15th weekend in cinemas, and has £33.2m in total.

Joshua Oppenheimer’s fiction feature debut The End started with £25,100 for Mubi, from 68 cinemas at a £369 site average. The musical, starring Tilda Swinton and George Mackay, has £42,968 including previews.

Alonso Ruizpalacios’s Berlinale 2024 title La Cocina opened to £25,000 for Picturehouse Entertainment at a £450 site average; and has £42,000 including previews.

Returning to cinemas 15 years after its original release, Mamma Mia! took £24,347 this weekend for Universal. It has £69m in total – still the 18th -highest-grossing film of all time in the territory.

Polish fantasy title Kleks I Wynalazek Filipa Golarza started with £21,579 for Magnetes Pictures, from 144 sites at a £150 average.

Dreamz Entertainment’s Indian contemporary update Robinhood opened to £20,721 from 20 sites at a £1,036 average.

Still in cinemas after 18 weekends, Black Bear’s papal drama Conclave added £20,000 on its latest session for an impressive £9.6m cume.

On its 14th weekend in cinemas, Paramount’s Sonic The Hedgehog 3 put on £19,000 to hit £26.4m – finishing slightly behind the £27m of 2022’s Sonic The Hedgehog 2.

Black Bear horror The Monkey from Longlegs director Osgood Perkins added £18,000 on its latest session, for £3.1m from six weekends.

Oscar best picture Anora is sliding down after 22 weeks in cinemas, adding £15,467 on its latest session to reach a £2.9m total for Universal.

Sony comedy One Of Them Days added £14,987 on its fourth weekend, and has £485,026 in total.

On its second weekend for Vertigo Releasing, UK international feature Oscar entry Santosh topped up by £11,756 for a £67,006 total.

With an additional £11,000 on its fifth weekend in cinemas, The Last Showgirl became the third Picturehouse Entertainment release to cross the £1m mark, after The Wife (£1.7m) and The Party (£1.1m).

Exhibition On Screen: Dawn of Impressionism, Paris 1874, the latest art event cinema release from Seventh Art Productions, added £9,617 on its second weekend in cinemas and has £174,707 in total.

Alain Guiraudie’s French comedy Misericordia started with £8,545 for New Wave Films, and a total including previews of £10,547.

UK independent comedy Time Travel Is Dangerous started with £8,340 for Jade Films at a £128 site average, and has £17,698 including previews.

Moviegoers Entertainment’s re-release of 2022 Pakistani title The Legend of Maula Jatt added £3,615, topping up the £1.5m of the original run.

A second weekend of high school comedy Y2K came to £1,26 for Universal, for a low £53,285 total.

Mark Anthony Green’s Opus starring Ayo Edebiri added £1,070 on its third session to hit £170,047 for Warner Bros.

Altitude has Brazilian Oscar winner I’m Still Here in cinemas at £1.3m; and UK independent title Sister Midnight, at £121,611.