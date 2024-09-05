Boris Lojkine’s Souleymane’s Story, about a food delivery worker on a bike seeking asylum in Paris, has pedalled its way to a slew of distribution deals in key territories following its debut in Un Certain Regard and ahead of its premiere in Toronto’s Centrepiece section.

Pyramide International has sold the film to Academy Two in Italy, K-Films in Quebec, Reel Pictures in Denmark, Moving Turtle for the Middle East and North Africa, Trigon in Switzerland and Austria, BookMyShow in India, Siyahbeyaz Movies in Turkey, September Films in Benelux, Leopardo Filmes in Portugal, Falcon in Indonesia, New Cinema in Israel and Bonfilm in Brazil.

Abou Sangare plays an undocumented Guinean immigrant racing against time through labyrinthine Paris streets to deliver food as he struggles to secure legal status in France.

Previously titled The Story of Souleymane, the film won the Un Certain Regard jury prize and earned star Sangare a best actor award before several stops on the festival circuit including at Karlovy Vary, New Zealand International Film Festival, and Jerusalem Film Festival where it won the best international film award.

The drama is produced by Bruno Nahon of Unité; Pyramide Distribution will release the film in France on October 9.