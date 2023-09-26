Read Screen’s supplement for the 2023 edition of Spain Stars Of Tomorrow.

As part of Screen’s long-running talent-spotting series, we have selected 10 rising actors and filmmakers who are making a name for themselves in the vibrant Spanish film and TV landscape, all with the potential to break out and pursue international careers.

The 2023 line-up for Spain Stars of Tomorrow will be celebrated at a special event at the 71st San Sebastian International Film Festival (SSIFF) on September 26.