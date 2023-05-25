Carles Torras’ Barcelona-based production outfit Zabriskie Films is moving into distribution with the acquisition of Moroccan director Kamal Lazraq’s feature debut Hounds.

Sold by Charades, the film is premiering in Un Certain Regard at Cannes and is a thriller about a father and son who make their living carrying out small jobs for the local mafia until one evening they are told to kidnap a man.

Casablanca -born director Lazraq graduated from France’s La Fémis school and his graduation short Drari, participated in Cannes Cinéfondation in 2011.

Hounds is a co-production between Saïd Hamich Benlarbi’s Moroccan outfit Mont Fleuri Production, in co-production with Hamich Benlarbi’s Paris-based banner Barney Production and Belgium’s Beluga Tree.

“Our aim is to discover potential successes that could help to close the gap between auteur cinema and genre films,” said Torras.

As a producer, Zabriskie’s credits include Callback, an award winner at the 2016 Malaga Film Festival, Alejandro Rojas and Juan Sebastián Vásquez’s airport-set interrogation drama Upon Entry, that screened at Malaga earlier this year, and The Paramedic, directed by Torras, for Netflix, which starred Mario Casas and Déborah François.

Zabriskie is now shooting Santiago Estévez’s Los Renacidos (literally The Revenants), a co-production with Argentina’s Le Tiro, and is preparing Gerard Oms’ directorial debut Zo Ver Weg (literally Far Way), with Amsterdam-based Revolver.