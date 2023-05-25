Elena Martín Gimeno’s Creatura has won the Europa Cinemas’ award for best European film in Directors’ Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

Europa Cinemas Network will now support the film with promotion and incentivise exhibitors to extend the film’s run in theatres.

Martín Gimeno also stars in the Spanish drama as a woman who goes on a journey of self-exploration to unravel her loss of desire.

It is produced by Spain’s Vilaüt Films, Avalon, Elastica Films and Lastor Media. Paris–based Luxbox handles international sales.

Creatura marks the second feature as director for actress Martín Gimeno after Júlia Ist, which played festivals including San Sebastian in 2017. She also wrote the script for Creatura with Clara Roquet, who previously co-wrote Mounia Akl’s Costa Brava, Lebanon, and wrote and directed 2021 Cannes Critics’ Week entry Libertad.

The film was chosen by a jury of four exhibitors from the network, which described the feature as an “impressive portrayal of a woman as she tries to come to terms with her sexuality and intimacy”.

“This is a subject that has been covered before, but each character is so multi-layered and believable that the film is easy to relate to,” the jury added. “There are challenging moments but there is humour too. It is dynamic and beautifully shot. We are sure that this is a film that will touch people all around Europe.”

It marks the 20th time the label has been awarded in Cannes with previous recipients including Mustang, Le Quattro Volte, The Selfish Giant and last year’s winner One Fine Morning by Mia Hansen-Love. The label is also awarded in Berlin, Venice, Karlovy Vary and Locarno.