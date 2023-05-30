Picturehouse Entertainment has acquired UK and Ireland rights to Stephanie Di Giusto’s period drama Rosalie from France’s Gaumont, following its premiere in Un Certain Regard at Cannes.

Set in 1870s France, it stars Nadia Tereszkiewicz as a woman who must constantly shave her face to conceal her hairiness, which extends across her whole body. Her new husband, played by Benoît Magimel, is initially repulsed but when she lets go of her embarrassment, the novelty begins to attract curious customers to their struggling cafe.

It marks the second feature by Di Giusto, whose debut feature The Dancer played in Un Certain Regard in 2016. Alain Attal produces for Trésor Films.

Magimel is a recent César best actor for Pacifiction and was also in Cannes with Competition title The Pot-Au-Feu. Tereszkiewicz also returned to the Croisette after appearing in last year’s Competition title Forever Young, fresh from her success in Francois Ozon’s The Crime Is Mine.

It marks Picturehouse Entertainment’s fifth pick-up at this year’s Cannes Film Festival following Justine Triet’s Anatomy Of A Fall, which won the Palme d’Or on Saturday; Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Monster, which won best screenplay; Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s About Dry Grasses, for which Merve Dizdar won best actress; and The Pot-Au-Feu, which secured Tran Anh Hung the best director prize.

Picturehouse Entertainment managing director Clare Binns said of Rosalie: “This is such a refreshing gem with note perfect performances and something profound and humane to say about empathy and living one’s own life.”