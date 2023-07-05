Studiocanal Germany has unveiled a raft of promotions, with CEO Kalle Friz expanding his remit to oversee Polish distributor Kinoswiat.

As part of his new role as EVP of international operations, Friz is working with Kinoswiat CEO Urszula Piasecka and her team to integrate and develop the company, which was acquired by Studiocanal in 2019. Friz will continue in his position as CEO.

In addition, Hooman Afshari and Lutz Rippe have been promoted to co-managing directors of Studiocanal Germany.

EVP finance and IT, Sonia Glamazdine, has also been upped to CFO of Studiocanal Germany. Afshari, Rippe, and Glamazdine will continue to report to Friz.